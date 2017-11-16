The Trump administration has lifted an Obama-era ban on importing elephant heads from two nations in Africa, a move that was blasted by animal rights activists, NBC News reported.
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service representative confirmed an ABC News report, saying that the agency "determined that the hunting and management programs for African elephants in Zimbabwe and Zambia will enhance the survival of the species in the wild."
Former President Barack Obama in 2014 banned hunters from bringing back trophy heads of elephants killed in those countries. While the U.S. lists the African bush elephant as endangered, trophies of endangered animals may be imported if it can be proved hunting them contributes to their conservation.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service representative cited conservation "enhancement findings" as part of what helped the Trump administration reach the decision, but did not elaborate.
Five-year-old photographs of President Donald Trump's adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, show the big game hunters with the bodies of several dead animals in Zimbabwe.