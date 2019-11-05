Transcripts of closed door depositions from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and U.S. Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker are set to be released Tuesday. NBC's Craig Boswell reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Transcripts of closed-door depositions from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and U.S. Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker are set to be released Tuesday.

Both Volker and Sondland testified last month for nearly 10 hours, and the transcripts of their lengthy testimony are expected to provide new details about President Donald Trump's effort to have Ukraine's leaders investigate political rival Joe Biden, Biden's son and Democratic activities in the 2016 election.

Volker, who resigned days before his Oct. 4 testimony, was the first to testify in the impeachment inquiry. He provided the three committees leading the probe with a cache of text messages that detailed conversations between him, Sondland and Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine. In the messages, Taylor wrote that he thought it was "crazy" to withhold aid from Ukraine for help with a political campaign.

The text messages also detail attempts by the diplomats to serve as intermediaries around the time Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to start the investigations into a company linked to Biden's son.

Sondland, a Trump donor turned ambassador who appeared for a deposition under subpoena, told Congress that his text message reassuring Volker that there was no quid pro quo in their interactions with Ukraine was based solely on what Trump told him, according to a person familiar with his testimony.

That differs from the account of an Army officer serving with the NSC, Alexander Vindman, who testified last week that he twice reported concerns to the NSC's lead counsel.

Vindman, the first official to testify who actually heard Trump's July 25 call with the new Ukrainian president, testified that he first reported his concerns after a July 10 meeting in which Sondland stressed the importance of having Ukraine investigate the 2016 election as well as Burisma, a company linked to the family of Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Vindman says he told Sondland that "his statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the NSC was going to get involved in or push."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said transcripts from the hearings are being released so "the American public will begin to see for themselves."

On Monday, the committees released testimony from former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her job in Kiev in May on Trump's orders detailed efforts led by Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies to push her out of her post.

McKinley, a 37-year career diplomat, testified that he decided to resign from his post as a senior adviser to Pompeo after his repeated efforts to get the State Department to issue a statement of support for Yovanovitch after the transcript of the Trump-Zelenskiy phone call was released. "To see the impugning of somebody I know to be a serious, committed colleague in the manner that it was done raised alarm bells for me," he said.

McKinley said he was already concerned about politicization at the State Department, and that the refusal to publicly back Yovanovitch convinced him it was time to leave.