Check Out Time's 2018 Person of the Year Shortlist

President Donald Trump made the shortlist again for Time Magazine's Person of the Year, which includes two other world leaders, a university professor, families torn apart and American royalty.

Trump was named Time's Person of the Year in 2016 and a runner-up in 2017. Each year, Time picks the person, group or concept that has most influenced the news and the world "for better or worse.”

The 10 finalists announced Monday on the "Today" show are Trump, Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, President Donald Trump, families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler, slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the "March for our Lives" activists and South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

The magazine will reveal its Person of the Year live Tuesday on NBC's “Today” show.