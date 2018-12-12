Three Missing in West Virginia Mine Found Alive - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Three Missing in West Virginia Mine Found Alive

They were discovered in the inactive coal mine on the fourth day of a search

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Join The Holiday Toy Drive
    yo_co - stock.adobe.com

    Three people missing in an inactive coal mine in West Virginia were found alive Wednesday after being reported missing four days ago, authorities said.

    The three had been trapped in the Rock House Powellton mine in Clear Creek, NBC News reports

    "Efforts are underway now to bring the individuals to the surface, where they will be transported for medical treatment," said Samantha Smith, a spokeswoman for the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

    The discovery was made on the fourth day of the search. One of four people who initially went into the mine and managed to get out late Monday told authorities the rest were alive and provided information on their location, state officials said.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices