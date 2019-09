It was called the trial of the century. NBC4 News reports on the aftermath of O.J. Simpson's acquittal in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Original Airdate: Oct. 3, 1995. (Published 4 hours ago)

Twenty four years ago this week, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the double murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

The highly publicized trial was dubbed the trial of the century, inciting a media frenzy that had never been seen before.

In archive footage, NBC4 News reports on the emotional aftermath of the acquittal.