President Donald Trump signed an order scaling back nearly 2 million acres of federally protected land from two national monuments in Utah, Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase Escalante. (Published Monday, Dec. 4, 2017)

Patagonia, an American outdoor clothing and gear retailer set its homepage to black in response to President Trump's plans to shrink two national monuments.

The company's website displayed a dark screen with the message, "The President Stole Your Land," to rally the public into joining its cause which, according to some media reports, includes a possible lawsuit against Trump.

"In an illegal move, the president just reduced the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments. This is the largest elimination of protected land in American history," Patagonia said on its website.