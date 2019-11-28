It may be gusty so far this morning - but the NYPD says that Snoopy and the other balloons are "clear for take-off" for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The department said organizers and police supervisors have given an "all clear" for the giant inflatables to float down the 2.5 mile parade route.

Then, a few minutes later on NBC's "TODAY," parade organizers confirmed the news: the balloons would fly, though slightly lower than in other years.

Under city rules the balloons cannot be flown if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph, according to officials.

It's important to note, however, that the balloons may still be grounded if the winds in midtown top those marks before or during the parade.

On Thursday morning, Storm Team 4 says that gusts topped 40 mph, and sustained winds sat between 20 and 25 mph — but those speeds aren't specific to the route, which runs from Central Park West to Columbus Circle before winding around to Sixth Avenue until the finish at Herald Square.

The city regulations were put into place in 1998 after a giant Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people when high winds caused it to knock over part of a streetlight, according to "TODAY."

Earlier this week, there were fears that spectators would miss out on beloved characters like Pikachu, Elf on the Shelf, Pillsbury Doughboy, Olaf, Trolls, as wells as new balloons which include Astronaut Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants and Smokey Bear.

But it looks like the iconic balloons will fly alongside the thousands of marchers and musical performers.

Special guests this year include Celine Dion, Idina Menzel and Lea Michele, who will entertain during the three-hour event airing at 9 a.m. Thursday on NBC.

Thanksgiving will see temperatures in the upper 40s with the cold weather coming back Black Friday, according to Storm Team 4. Wind chills overnight could dip into the 20s, so anyone thinking of lining up outside stores for deals should definitely bundle up.

Despite a short break in weather, the tri-state won't be in the clear for too long as Sunday could be the worst travel day of the holiday weekend. An intensifying storm out west will likely bring a combination of rain, ice and snow, according to Storm Team 4.

