Thanksgiving Will Be Coldest in Over a Century for Millions in US

Any sustained winds of 23 mph or gusts of 34 mph in New York City would ground the massive inflatable balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    It’s time to give thanks — for hats, heavy coats and central heating.

    Millions of Americans in the Northeast and Middle Atlantic states will wake up to the coldest Thanksgiving in more than a century, with high winds even threatening the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, meteorologists said Wednesday.

    The mercury in Philadelphia is expected to dip to a bone-chilling 29-degree high on Thursday, with similar shivering temperatures also set for New York and Boston at 26 and 21 degrees, respectively, according to NBC meteorologist Kathryn Prociv. The coldest Thanksgiving days in those cities happened in 1901, 1871 and 1873, respectively.

    New York City is also bracing for winds between 15 mph and 25 mph on Thursday. Any sustained winds of 23 mph or gusts of 34 mph would ground the massive inflatable balloons of the parade, organizers said. The decision will be made Thursday morning whether those balloons will be in action.

