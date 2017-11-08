Authorities Release Names of Texas Church Shooting Victims

Twenty-six people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Texas church. Victims ranged from 18 months to 77 years old.

Here Are the Victims of the Texas Church Shooting

The names of all 26 people killed in Sunday's shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, were released Wednesday.

They include eight children and one unborn child. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt had said Monday that 12 to 14 children's bodies were found inside the church.

Here are the names as provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety:

Robert Scott Marshall, 56

Karen Sue Marshall, 56

Keith Allen Braden, 62

Tara E. McNulty, 33

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14

Peggy Lynn Warden, 56

Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr., 77

Sara Johns Johnson, 68

Lula Woicinski White, 71

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30

Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5

Robert Michael Corrigan, 51

Shani Louise Corrigan, 51

Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64

Haley Krueger, 16

Emily Garcia (died at the hospital), 7

Emily Rose Hill, 11

Gregory Lynn Hill, 13

Megan Gail Hill, 9

Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36

Noah Holcombe, 1

Karla Plain Holcombe, 58

John Bryan Holcombe, 60

Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*), 36

Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (unborn), 0