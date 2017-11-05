About two dozen people died when a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. The community of 400 is 20 miles from San Antonio. (Published 27 minutes ago)

The man who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church Sunday was identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Kelley lived in Comal County, near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, where police said he left 26 people dead. His house was going to be searched Sunday afternoon, the officials said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the gunman, who is dead from a gunshot wound after fleeing the scene. He was pursued by a neighbor of the church who shot at him. The FBI is investigating.

Many details about the shooting remained unclear hours after the gunfire erupted about 11:30 a.m.

First responders are putting "all the pieces of a very complex puzzle together to try to provide their community all the answers they need and deserve," Gov. Greg Abbott said.

An official speaking at the same news conference as Abbott said the suspect was is believed to be a young, white male possibly in his early 20s. Abbott said his name will be officially released as soon as possible.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett had no information on the nature or motivation of the shooting.

The gunman, dressed in all black and wearing a tactical vest, began firing at the church from outside, then entered the church. He fled after a neighbor picked up a rifle and engaged with him, officials said. The gunman fled in a vehicle and died after a pursuit ended in a crash. He was found dead in the vehicle from a gunshot wound, but it's not clear if that wound was self-inflicted.

The victims were between the ages of 5 and 72, officials said.

One victim was identified by her family as the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, who was out of the state when the shooting took place, as was the girl's mother.

"We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends," her mother, Sherri Pomeroy, told NBC News in a statement. "Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation."

