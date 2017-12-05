Texas Cheerleader Goes Viral With 'Invisible Box Challenge'

An Anderson University athlete pulls off the "invisible box" challenge that prompted Ariel Olivar, a Texas cheerleader, to attempt her own. Both successful attempts went viral on Twitter, with others trying to step over their own "invisible box." (Published 2 minutes ago)

A Texas cheerleader's stunt has now become the latest viral social media sensation.



Ariel Olivar recorded the stunt on the sidelines of a playoff game between the Manvel Mavericks and Cedar Park Timberwolves Friday night. She appears to defy gravity by stepping on an "invisible box" inches off the ground.



It's got a name, too: The Invisible Box Challenge. Olivar's video follows another from August from a football player in Indiana.



"Honestly, that was the first time I had ever tried it," Olivar told The Houston Chronicle. "The video was my third time trying it. It's hard to explain, I just keep the leg in the same exact spot."

Olivar was propelled to viral fame in the days after her tweet, which was retweeted more than 130,000 times by Tuesday morning, when she appeared on the "Today" show.

"People around my school just started retweeting it and I thought it would only go as far as throughout my school, but through the night it just get going, my phone kept blowing up," Olivar said, after explaining the trick to the trick.



It's a challenge people seem determined to nail down, as the internet shows.