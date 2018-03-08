Target Recalls Girls Studded Jeans Due to Laceration Hazard

Target has recalled 30,000 pairs of kids' skinny jeans over concerns that the small metal stars at the bottom have been known to come off and cut skin.

Target has issued a recall on a pair of girls' skinny jeans due to reports of skin cuts and lacerations.

The Cat & Jack Girls' Star Studded Jeans from apparel manufacture Topson Downs were sold exclusively at the discount retailer's stores nationwide and online between September 2017 and November 2017 for $18.

The jeans were sold in sizes 4 to 18P and have metal stars on the front bottom of the legs. The words “Super Skinny” are printed inside the waistband of the recalled jeans and the attached hangtag has one of the following numbers at the top: 205-03-1377 to 205-03-1392.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target has received six reports of the metal stars embellished around the bottom of the pants detaching and causing lacerations. Target is recalling 30,000 pairs of jeans.

Customers are advised to immediately stop wearing the recalled jeans and return them to any Target store nationwide for a full refund.

For more information call Target's customer service center at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily, or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information.