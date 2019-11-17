Fraternity members at Syracuse University allegedly harassed a black student, using a "verbal racial epithet," in the latest of a string of racial incidents plaguing the college campus.

Security footage and eyewitness accounts pointed university officials to a group of fraternity members and their guests, Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a statement Sunday.

Syverud announced the fraternity's suspension "pending the outcome of the investigation" as well as the suspension of all fraternity social activities across campus until the end of the semester.

"While only one fraternity may have been involved in this particular incident, given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the University community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior," Syverud said in the statement.

The students under investigation are allegedly members of Alphi Chi Rho. The fraternity's national office released a statement announcing full cooperation in the university's investigation as well as the intention to hold its members accountable.

"We are disgusted by the language and harassing behavior alleged of a handful of our members and guests of our chapter at Syracuse University. The Fraternity is working with the university to investigate and if confirmed will hold any members accountable. Such loathsome behavior is contrary to Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity principles that aim to cultivate men of word and deed based on character, honor and integrity," the statement read.

The Department of Public Safety is now investigating half a dozen racist incidents across the university's campus since Nov. 7.

The university says the incidents have included swastikas as well as derogatory slurs toward African American and Asian community members left on different campus buildings.

CNYCentral reported a student-led movement organized a sit-in on Wednesday in an effort to demand more transparency and safety for students. The group, known as #NotAgainSU, also issued to the university a list of short and long-term demands.

No person or party has been found responsible as of Sunday evening.