Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Beef Recalled Ahead of Thanksgiving

Swift Beef Company is recalling approximately 99,260 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The problem was discovered on Nov. 15, 2018, when the FSIS visited Swift Beef Company in response to a sample collected at a further processing establishment that was later confirmed positive for E. coli O157:H7.

The affected products that were recalled on Nov.16 were shipped to retail distributors for further processing and for use in locations in California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. They also bear the establishment number "EST. 628" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The ground beef products were produced on Oct. 24, 2018. The following items are on the recall list:

• 2,000 lb. - bulk pallets of Swift Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Fine Grind Combo bearing product code 42982.

• 8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of "blue ribbon BEEF" Ground Beef 81/19 (81% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42410.

• 8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of blue ribbon BEEF" Ground Beef 93/07 (93% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42413.

• 8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of "blue ribbon BEEF" Ground Beef 85/15 (85% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42415.

• 8-10 lb. - plastic wrapped chubs of "blue ribbon BEEF" Ground Beef 73/27 (73% lean) Coarse Grind bearing product code 42510.

Although there were no immediate reports of reactions related to these products, anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS advised all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen.

Below is a list of contact information consumers can access to ask any questions:

• JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333

• Ask questions to "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov

• The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline

(1-888-674-6854)

• The Consumer Complaint Monitoring System