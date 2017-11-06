Witnesses and the good Samaritans who chased gunman Devin Kelley describe the scene of the carnage they found and how they reacted in the moments after Kelley shot and killed 26 people at a Sutherland Springs church in Texas. (Published 7 minutes ago)

When a man dressed in all-black tactical gear opened fire with an assault rifle on a church in rural Texas, two men intervened, helping to stop the gunman's deadly rampage, NBC News reported.

One, who has yet to be identified, exchanged fire with gunman Devin Patrick Kelley. The other, Johnnie Langendorff, spoke to NBC News affliate News 4 San Antonio, about his decision to help chase Kelley down as he fled the church.

Langendorff said he pulled over when he saw the the shootout.

"I did what I thought I needed to do," he said. "They said there was a shooting. I pursued and I just did what I thought was the right thing."