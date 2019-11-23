Stranger Hacks Into Baby Monitor, Tells Child, 'I Love You' - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Stranger Hacks Into Baby Monitor, Tells Child, 'I Love You'

The Chinese manufacturer has been criticized for making devices that are easy to access without authorization

Published 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stranger Hacks Into Baby Monitor, Tells Child, 'I Love You'
    via Getty Images
    Seattle's Space Needle and the downtown skyline.

    A stranger hacked a Seattle couple's baby monitor and used it to peer around their home remotely and tell the pair's 3-year-old, "I love you," the child's mother said and NBC News reported.

    The parents' concerns were aired Friday by NBC News affiliate KING TV, which identified the shaken mother and father by their first names only, Jo and John.

    "We were both downstairs working in our office here, and our daughter called out," Jo said. "She's saying, 'Mommy, mommy.' She said the voice is talking to me."

    Jo went upstairs to check: "I said, 'What's going on?' And she said the man said, 'Jaden, I love you.' And I said, 'What!"

    Top News: Jerry Sandusky Resentenced to 30 to 60 Years, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Jerry Sandusky Resentenced to 30 to 60 Years, More
    Gene J. Puskar/AP

    It's not the first time the monitor brand in question, Fredi, made by Shenzhen Jinbaixun Technology Co., Ltd., according to its website, has come under fire for being comparatively easy to access.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices