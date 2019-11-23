Stranger Hacks Into Baby Monitor, Tells Child, 'I Love You'

A stranger hacked a Seattle couple's baby monitor and used it to peer around their home remotely and tell the pair's 3-year-old, "I love you," the child's mother said and NBC News reported.

The parents' concerns were aired Friday by NBC News affiliate KING TV, which identified the shaken mother and father by their first names only, Jo and John.

"We were both downstairs working in our office here, and our daughter called out," Jo said. "She's saying, 'Mommy, mommy.' She said the voice is talking to me."

Jo went upstairs to check: "I said, 'What's going on?' And she said the man said, 'Jaden, I love you.' And I said, 'What!"

It's not the first time the monitor brand in question, Fredi, made by Shenzhen Jinbaixun Technology Co., Ltd., according to its website, has come under fire for being comparatively easy to access.