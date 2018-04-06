Store Worker Says YouTube Shooter Gun Buy Did Not Stand Out

A look at the events leading up to the shooting at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

An employee at a San Diego gun store where a woman bought the pistol used to shoot three people at YouTube headquarters said there was nothing remarkable about the transaction, a newspaper reports.

Manny Mendoza, rangemaster at The Gun Range, told the Bay Area News Group that the woman now widely known for posting bizarre videos on exercise and veganism was not memorable.

"It's not like she stood out," he said. "I wish we could look into someone's soul."

Nasim Aghdam, an Iranian native in her late 30s, walked through a parking garage into a courtyard at the YouTube campus Tuesday and opened fire, police said. She wounded three people before killing herself.

Two of the victims were released from the hospital but the last victim, a man in his 30s, remained in fair condition Friday, according to a San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson.

Authorities and family members say she was angry about the policies and practices of the company.

Aghdam was prolific at producing videos and posting them online. She exercised, promoted animal rights and explained the vegan diet, often in productions with elaborate costumes or carrying a rabbit.

San Bruno Police Commander Geoff Caldwell said Aghdam legally bought the 9mm handgun Jan. 16, and it was registered in her name. She was found with two magazines and the pistol.

The news group reports that the gun store advertised a "12 Guns of Christmas" sale in October for the model purchased by Aghdam. The pistols retailed for $399.99.

"It's as tragic as can be," Mendoza said.

‘She Never Hurt One Animal’: Father of YouTube Shooter

Ismail Aghdam, whose daughter Nasim Aghdam was identified as the shooter who attacked employees at YouTube’s headquarters before killing herself, spoke briefly to reporters outside his Southern California home. (Published Thursday, April 5, 2018)

Copyright Associated Press