Nearly 23,000 people have signed a petition expressing "deep dissatisfaction" with the decision to open a Starbucks at Yosemite National Park.

The Starbucks, which is slated to open this spring, would not be a freestanding store but rather part of a food court attached to Yosemite Lodge.

Online protesters say they are concerned that the arrival of Starbucks at one of America's oldest and most venerable national parks would open the door to other big chains.

A spokesman for Yosemite said they are simply trying to meet the demands of visitors who want "food and drink that is accessible, of good quality and at a reasonable price."

Orphaned Bears at Yosemite Find New Temporary Home

Rangers found three orphaned bear cubs after their mother was killed in Yosemite National Park on the Fourth of July. Park staff was able to catch the cubs and move them to a new home at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. The hope is that the cubs will eventually be reintroduced into the wild next year.

The cubs are still very small, weighing between 8 and 10 pounds, but they are otherwise healthy. They don't have names, and human contact is kept at a minimum. "They're exactly like toddlers," said Tom Millham, who helps care for the bears. "They'll sleep a lot, night and day, and they'll get up and they'll play, they'll eat, and whenever you eat and you have a full belly, it's time to take a nap." (Published Friday, July 15, 2016)

The coffee outlet would be licensed and operated by multinational corporation Amarak, using the Starbucks logo and products. A contract between the park service and Amarak prohibits them from overruling Starbucks or other vendors so long as they are providing goods and services outlined in the contract.