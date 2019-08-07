4 Dead, 2 Hurt in S. Calif. Stabbing Spree; Suspect Arrested

A robbery suspect is in custody after killing at least four people and injuring two others in a deadly stabbing spree in Orange County, California Wednesday, police said.

Two men were stabbed repeatedly at an apartment in the 12100 block Jentges Avenue, with one man pronounced dead at the apartment and the other dying later, Santa Ana police said.

Police said the suspected stabber, who was traveling in a silver Mercedes, went onto attack two more people: one at a Chevron gas station and one at an insurance company.

From there, the suspected stabber, a 33-year-old man from Garden Grove, went to a Subway restaurant in the 3800 block of West First Street and stabbed a person to death before going to a nearby 7-Eleven near the intersection of West First Street and Harbor Boulevard and attacking a security guard there, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The security guard at the 7-Eleven died at the hospital, police said.

Police said they arrived at the 7-Eleven and encountered the suspected attacker armed with a knife and handgun. The man was taken into custody at that location.

Police said they believe the motive for the violence was robbery and that the attacks were random. The stabbing suspect's name was not immediately released.

