Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks to reporters as she departs after meeting with all the House Democrats, many calling for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after his latest defiance of Congress by blocking his former White House lawyer from testifying yesterday, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Wednesday that President Donald Trump is engaged in a cover-up as he and his administration have blocked Congress from obtaining testimony and documents for their investigations, NBC News reported.

"We do believe that it’s important to follow the facts. We believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up," Pelosi said after a closed-door caucus meeting with House Democrats to discuss their efforts to conduct oversight and investigations of the Trump administration.

Her comments come as calls by Democrats to open an impeachment inquiry grow louder. Supporters of that action, which Pelosi has resisted, include nearly a dozen out of the 24 Democrats on the key House Judiciary Committee, which has the power to begin an inquiry.