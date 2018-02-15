Nelson Mandela Protege Takes Charge in South Africa as Jacob Zuma Quits Amid Scandal - NBC 7 San Diego
Nelson Mandela Protege Takes Charge in South Africa as Jacob Zuma Quits Amid Scandal

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images/Christopher Furlong
    In this December 8, 2013 file photo, South African President Jacob Zuma attends a service at Bryanston Methodist Church during a national day of prayer, on December 8, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

    Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma stepped down Wednesday in the midst of scandal while Nelson Mandela's protege Cyril Ramaphosa took over as acting president, NBC News reported. 

    The 75-year-old Zuma, who had been in office since 2009, had refused resign for over a week. But with a no-confidence vote looming in parliament, Zuma hesitantly resigned, NBC News reported. 

    The protege, Ramaphosa grew up in Soweto, Johannesburg’s impoverished and segregated township. He became one of South Africa’s wealthiest businessmen, NBC New reported.  



