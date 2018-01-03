Some Airlines Waive Rebooking Fees Ahead of Snowstorm

Officials at Boston's Logan Airport are keeping a close eye on Thursday's storm while some airlines offer travelers a chance to cancel or change flights.

As of Wednesday, some airlines were getting ahead of what will likely be significant delays and perhaps canceled flights in the Northeast, and were offering travelers options to change or cancel their flights.

For customers traveling Thursday through next Wednesday, JetBlue is waiving change/cancel fees and fare differences to and from a number of cities in the Northeast.

If your flight is canceled, you can get a refund if you booked before Tuesday.

Delta is also offering refunds to cancel or change severely delayed flights. Customers can make a one-time free change to their ticket if they are scheduled to travel to, from, or through New England and parts of the Northeast this week during the storm.

American Airlines, United and Southwest are also waiving fees for passengers who could be inconvenienced by the storm and suggest to check their respective website for details.

As always, travelers are urged to review their tickets and to double check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Thursday's storm, which will begin before dawn, is expected to bring up to a foot of snow in Boston, along with strong to damaging wind gusts and the possibility of minor to moderate coastal flooding likely during the high tide at noon. White-out conditions during some of the heaviest snow bands are expected to develop by midday Thursday and continue into the evening. Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine. Click here for a complete list of weather alerts.