Soldier Talked of Killing Activists, Bombing Network: US

FILE - In this Feb. 9 2015 file photo, vehicles park around a water tower at Fort Riley, Kan.

An Army soldier was arrested for allegedly passing on bomb-making instructions to fellow "radicals" and sought to blow up cell towers and news stations, authorities announced Monday.

Pfc. Jarrett William Smith, 24, stationed out of Fort Riley in Kansas, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Smith, who enlisted in the Army in June 2017, could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 if convicted, NBC News reported.