10 Shot at Calif. Apartment Complex; No Fatalities Reported

At least 10 people were shot overnight at a San Bernardino apartment complex in California, police say.

Some of the victims are in critical condition, but no fatalities have been reported, according to the San Bernardino Police Department's Lieutenant Rich Lawhead. Victims were transported to three area hospitals.

The shooting happened in the front common area of the complex, Lawhead said. Prior to the incident, people were shooting dice in that area.

He said it's unclear what led to the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified.

