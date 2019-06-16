1 Dead, 7 Hurt in Shooting at Philadelphia Grad Party

At least one person was killed while seven others were hurt during a mass shooting at a Southwest Philadelphia graduation party.

A night of celebration turned to one of violence and tragedy when a mass shooting left at least one person dead and seven others injured during a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia.

Around 60 people were attending the party at 70th and Buist avenues around 10 p.m. Sunday when an unidentified gunman fired at least eight shots.

Police said four people in their 20s and four teenagers were struck by the gunfire. One victim died; that person was in their 20s, police said. The remaining victims are expected to survive, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of the gunman. They're hoping to find surveillance video and are interviewing witnesses.

The shooting came at the end of a violent weekend in Philadelphia. Prior to the incident, at least three people were killed and 15 others hurt in separate shootings across the city.

"What you got to get at is the hearts and minds of people who want to pull out a gun and fire at a group of 60 people," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said. "That's something that's even more troubling."

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia police.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.