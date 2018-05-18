At least one person is dead after a shooting near a high school Friday night in Georgia, according to officials.

The shots were fired in the parking lot of Mt. Zion High School, located just south of Atlanta, NBC Atlanta's 11Alive News reported. Authorities said the shooting happened after the high school's graduation ceremony.

Offcials told 11Alive that a woman in her 40s died after she was shot three times in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Clayton County Fire Department said two other victims were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Please check back for updates.