TIME Magazine's 2017 Person of the Year are, rather, people of the year. The magazine chose to commemorate a series of victims of sexual abuse and harassment following a breakout piece on Harvey Weinstein by the New York Times in October.

The people who spoke up about sexual misconduct have been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2017, the "Today" show revealed Wednesday.

Their stories of sexual harassment and sexual abuse, which cost major figures like movie mogul Harvey Weinstein their jobs, sparked the #MeToo movement that's changed workplaces in industries across the world.

"This is the fastest moving social change we've seen in decades," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said on the show.

Featured on the cover are actor Ashley Judd, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler, lobbyist Adama Iwu, singer Taylor Swift and strawberry picker Isabel Pascual, all of whom have alleged or spoken out against sexual harassment in their workplaces.



"Women are starting to believe we don't have to just live like this," said NBC's Megyn Kelly in a video for Time. Kelly has said she was sexually harassed by her former Fox News boss Roger Ailes.



Actor Alyssa Milano, who helped make the #MeToo movement go viral on Twitter, said, "We have to teach our boys from a very young age that it's important that not only they take care of women, but that they are respectful and that they understand that here are things that are not OK."

Each year, the magazine picks the person, group or concept that has most influenced the news and the world "for good or ill."

President Donald Trump held the title in 2016 and was this year's runner up. He said last month that he was turning the honor down, tweeting that Time "called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named" person of the year, if he agreed to an interview and photo shoot. "I said probably is no good and took a pass."

They beat out the rest of the shortlist:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Undocumented immigrant advocates the Dreamers

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick

Special counsel Robert Mueller

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

President Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping

