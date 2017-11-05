A gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday morning, killing several people and injuring at least 15, sources told NBC News.

A senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told NBC News that a single gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church, injuring at least 15 people and killing several others.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down, The Wilson County News reported. It was not immediately clear how the shooter was downed.

Carrie Matula, who was at a gas station about 50 yards away from the church, told MSNBC that she heard what sounded like "semi-automatic" gunfire erupt at about 11:30 a.m.

"It was rapid fire," Matula said. "It was just boom, boom, boom."

Law enforcement agents from the FBI and the ATF were heading to the scene Sunday, officials told NBC.

Sutherland Springs, a community of about 400 people, is about 20 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the shooting on Twitter Sunday, writing: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon."

Please check back on this developing story.