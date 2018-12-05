The US Department of the Navy, US Marine Corps, seal hangs on the wall Feb. 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC.

A search and rescue operation was underway off the coast of Japan on Wednesday after two U.S. Marine aircraft were involved in what authorities called a "mishap."

The aircraft launched from the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan for a regularly scheduled training exercise.

A Japanese search and rescue aircraft responded to aid in recovery.