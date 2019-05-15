Scientology Cruise Ship Freewinds Passengers Cleared of Measles Risk, Organization Says - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Scientology Cruise Ship Freewinds Passengers Cleared of Measles Risk, Organization Says

The ship was initially quarantined in St. Lucia, then sailed to its home port of Curacao

Published May 15, 2019 at 9:55 AM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Art of the Getaway
    Dick Drayer/AP
    This May 4, 2019, photo shows the Freewinds cruise ship docked in the port of Willemstad, Curacao.

    Everyone on board the Church of Scientology's cruise ship, the Freewinds, has been deemed unable to spread or contract measles following the ship's quarantine, Scientology officials said Tuesday.

    NBC News reported that the ship was initially quarantined in St. Lucia in late April after a female member of the staff was diagnosed with the highly contagious disease. It sailed to its home port of Curacao, but people who hadn't been vaccinated or had the measles already were kept on the 440-foot vessel to receive the vaccine. 

    "Freewinds protocols of safety and medical care, that exceed usual nautical standards, proved highly effective in containing the illness to one single case," read the statement from Scientology.

    The organization hadn't previously responded when NBC News requested comment about the ship.

    Teen Testifies Social Media Misinformed His Mother About Vaccines

    [NATL] Teen Testifies Social Media Misinformed His Mother About Vaccines

    Ohio teenager Ethan Lindenberger, who got vaccinated at age 18 against his mother’s wishes, joined a panel of health experts on Capitol Hill Tuesday to discuss vaccinations amid an outbreak of measles in 11 states around the country. Lindenberger said his mother was misinformed about vaccines due to social media.

    (Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices