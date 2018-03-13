Officer Accidentally Fires Gun in Va. School: Police

A school resource officer accidentally fired his gun inside a middle school in Alexandria, Virginia, Tuesday morning, police say. No one was hurt.

The officer was inside his office at George Washington Middle School in the Del Ray neighborhood when he accidentally discharged his service weapon about 9:10 a.m., according to Alexandria police.

The officer, a five-year veteran of the Alexandria Police Department, checked the area for any potential injuries and found that everyone was OK. He notified his supervisor and school staff, and classes continued as normal, police say.

It wasn't immediately clear if any students or teachers were nearby.

The police department is investigating the incident. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave.

The incident occurs amid a highly charged national conversation about arming teachers.