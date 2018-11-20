Some Saudi Royals Turn Against Crown Prince, Reuters Sources Say - NBC 7 San Diego
Some Saudi Royals Turn Against Crown Prince, Reuters Sources Say

Royals are discussing the possibility of King Salman's younger brother taking the throne after Salman's death, accoridng to the sources

Published 37 minutes ago

    In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman gives his annual policy speech in the ornate hall of the consultative Shura Council, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Some members of the Saudi royal family are pushing to prevent the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, from becoming king, three sources close to the royal court told Reuters.

    The dozens of royals who want to see a change in the line of succession recognize that King Salman, 82, is unlikely to turn against his favorite son. But amid international uproar over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, they are discussing the possibility of Salman's younger brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, taking the throne after Salman's death.

    Prince Ahmed would have the support of members of the family, security forces and some Western powers, one source said.

    Prince Ahmed could not be reached for comment, and officials in Riyadh did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

