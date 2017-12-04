Rian Rodriguez, 27, was arrested after police say he was found with a missing 17-year-old Florida girl. The two were last seen in Florida and were then spotted Friday in Upstate New York.

A missing Florida teen who was found more than 1,000 miles away in New York with a 27-year-old soccer coach confided in a friend that she was scared of leaving the state with Rian Rodriguez but "didn't know how to get out of it," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WSTM reported.

Caitlyn Frisina, 17, told the friend that she didn't know how to get out of running away with Rodriguez, "and if she did he would mess up her life," according to the documents.

The arrest affidavit also revealed Frisina and the high school soccer coach exchanged messages of a sexual nature on the social media platform SnapChat. The messages were recovered from Frisina's phone, which the teen performed a factory reset before leaving it behind in her bedroom.



Frisina was found safe by a New York State Police officer Friday afternoon near Syracuse. Authorities say she apparently sneaked out of her bedroom window and had been missing since Saturday.

Rodriguez was arrested and is being held in Onondaga County on a fugitive warrant, according to Syracuse.com. In Florida, Rodriguez faces a charge of interference with child custody, a felony.

At a court hearing Monday, Rodriguez waived extradition, agreeing to return to Florida where he faces a felony charge of interference with child custody. He will remain jailed in New York awaiting to be picked up by Florida authorities.

The pair was in the Syracuse area since Sunday, according to state police.

The girl has been reunited with her family.

Officials at Fort White High School suspended Rodriguez, who coached the boys' soccer team at the school north of Gainesville.