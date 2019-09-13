Read Felicity Huffman's Full Statement on Prison Sentence

Felicity Huffman was sentenced Friday to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine for unlawfully paying $15,000 to improve her daughter's SAT scores.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy and fraud connected to a wider college admissions scheme that set the nation ablaze when it was uncovered earlier this year.

Read Huffman's full statement on the sentencing, below:

I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.

I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.

I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed.

I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.

My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.