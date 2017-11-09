Roxanne Vargas shows us how the citizens of Puerto Rico are getting their lives back on track with the help of a little box.

Helping Puerto Rico Come out of the Dark

A transmission line failure Thursday left thousands in Puerto Rico without power, just after areas had finally seen a restoration of electricity following Puerto Rico's blackout after Hurricane Maria.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority confirmed that as of Thursday afternoon, the island was only at 18 percent power generation compared to 43.2 percent in the early morning.

The failure took place in the same transmission line that had been repaired previously by Whitefish Energy, a Montana firm recently under scrutiny for a $300 million contract to restore power on the island.

Authorities say they are expecting that service may be restored starting tonight in some of the affected areas; it could take about 12 to 18 hours.

