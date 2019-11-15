Prince Andrew Says He Let the Royal Family Down in His Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

In this March 7, 2011, file photo, Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the headquarters of Crossrail at Canary Wharf in London.

Prince Andrew said in an interview with the BBC that he let the Royal Family down by staying with the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein after the American' first conviction, NBC News reports.

"That's the bit that… as it were, I kick myself for on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the Royal Family, and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."

He also said he did not recall ever meeting one of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has said she was forced by Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Prince Andrew told the BBC.

In a clip released Friday of the interview that the BBC has billed as "no holds barred," Prince Andrew discusses his relationship with Epstein, who was long dogged by accusations of sexual abuse. The interview, which was recorded Thursday at Buckingham Palace with the BBC's Emily Maitlis, will air in full on Saturday.