Pregnant Woman, 2-Year-Old Son Dead in Tennessee After Driver Deliberately Mows Them Down, Police Say

The 33-year-old driver did not know the victims but intentionally chose to run them over, police said

Published 26 minutes ago

    Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
    William David Phillips

    A Tennessee driver killed a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old son and injured two other people when he intentionally mowed them down Monday, according to police. 

    William David Phillips, 33, first hit pedestrian Tillman Gunter, 61, before driving less than a mile and running over Sierra Wilson Cahoon, 30, and her son Nolan Cahoon, 2, according to a statement from the Jefferson City Police Department.

    Officers arrived to find the mother, who was pregnant, and her son dead at the scene and Phillips' car lodged in a store in Jefferson City, about 30 miles east of Knoxville. An employee of the ornamental fish store was injured, NBC News reported.

    Both that employee and Gunter were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Phillips, of Jefferson City, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.

