Video Shows Postal Workers Hurling Packages Over Fla. Man's Fence

Surveillance video captured United States Postal Service workers hurling packages over a Florida man's fence, breaking the contents inside one of the boxes.

Andres Gonzalez ordered items from Amazon.com and they were delivered to his Florida City home by two different postal workers on the same day. When he opened one of the packages, the plastic diaper holder he purchased for his baby daughter was broken.

Footage from a camera on his gate shows the first postal worker approaching his property, ringing the bell and immediately throwing the box over the fence.

"There you go," the postal worker can be heard saying in the video.

Later the same day, another postal employee was captured on surveillance video tossing a second package onto his lawn.

The USPS apologized to Gonzalez for the "isolated incident" and told NBC 6 in a statement that their employees take great pride in their work.

"This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce," the statement read in part.

The USPS said they are investigating the incidents, but did not say whether the employees who were caught throwing Gonzalez's packages had been disciplined.