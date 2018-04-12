Couple Accused of Incest, Their Baby Found Dead in Double Murder-Suicide

Connecticut police confirmed the man and woman shot and killed in pickup truck in New Milford Thursday and the suspect later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in New York are connected to the death of a child from an incestuous relationship in North Carolina.

According to Knightdale, N.C. Police Chief Lawrence Capps, a Knightdale father and daughter who were facing charges after having a baby together are dead, along with the child and the daughter’s adoptive father.

Steven Pladl, 45, and his biological daughter Katie Pladl, 20, were arrested on incest charges in January after having a child together, Capps said.

According to Knightdale police, around 8:40 a.m. Steven Pladl was found dead in New York in an apparent suicide while Katie Pladl and her adoptive father, 56-year-old Anthony Fusco, were found dead in New Milford, Connecticut in an apparent double homicide.

“It is our understanding, yes, that Mr. Pladl drove to that area for the specific purpose of making some confrontations,” Capps said.

New Milford police believe Steven Pladl is the suspect in their case.

Thursday morning North Carolina police officials received a request from Steven Pladl’s mother to conduct a welfare check at his home. When officers responded, they found 7-month-old Bennett Pladl dead inside.

“As our officers arrived on scene they found the infant inside the home. There was no one else inside the residence when our officers made entry,” Capps said.

Katie Pladl's attorney David E. Noll said “It’s incredibly tragic event. Details are still coming in. Out of respect for the surviving families, I’ll withhold further comment for now.”

New Milford, Connecticut police told NBC Connecticut they received reports of gunshots at 8:40 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Route 55 and Route 7 where they found a male and female victim dead in a pickup.

New York state police said they had received alerts from the New Milford police officials for a light blue minivan with North Carolina plates. The vehicle was found with a man dead and the engine still running according to New York state police. Authorities are calling the death of suicide.

