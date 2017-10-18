Manhunt Underway After 3 Killed at Md. Business Park

Authorities are searching for Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, who is on the run after he was suspected of shooting five employees of Advanced Granite Solutions at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, Maryland. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A manhunt is underway in Maryland for a gunman who shot five people at a business park in Edgewood, Maryland, Wednesday morning, killing three people.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, is suspected in the shooting, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

The FBI and Maryland State Police are assisting in the search.

Officers were called to Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park on the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road just before 9 a.m, police said at a news conference.

A gunman shot five employees of the business, killing three of them, Maj. William Davis said. Two victims are in critical condition.

The identities of the victims were not released immediately.

Prince is believed to have fled the scene in a black 2000 GMC Acadia with the Delaware license plate PC064273.

Investigators believe Prince is associated with the business, but information on the exact relationship was not known immediately.

Police said the gunman's motive is under investigation.

A number of Harford County Public Schools in the area are on a "modified lockdown." Students are staying in the building, with no outdoor activities, the school district's website says.

A reunification center has been established at Richlin Ballroom on Edgewood Road, Davis said.

A number of industrial buildings and hotels are located in the area of the shooting, about 25 miles north of Baltimore.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.