Easter Bunny Throws Punches in Fla. Brawl Caught on Video

A man in an Easter Bunny costume was captured on video hopping into a fight between and man and woman and throwing punches of his own before police intervened. Video Courtesy @workfth. (Published 25 minutes ago)

An Easter Bunny hopped to the defense of a woman Sunday night during a caught-on-camera brawl outside a Central Florida bar.

Video posted on Instagram by user “Workfth” shows the incident outside Orlando's Underground Public House on South Orange Avenue.

In the video, a woman is seen punching a man who is on the ground when the costumed vigilante jumps in and piles on, pummeling the man with his paws. An Orlando police officer on patrol breaks intervenes and breaks up the fight. It was not clear why the man and woman were fighting, but in the video someone is heard saying “he spit on me.”

Orlando police spokesman Sgt. David Baker confirmed to NBC News that the fight happened around 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday and no one was arrested.

Josh Manes, the bar’s night manager, told NBC police shook the bunny’s hand and let him go.

"I guess that's how Sundays, fun days go around here in Orlando. I can't be too surprised,” Manes added.