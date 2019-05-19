'Temple of Time' Honoring Parkland Victims Burned in Tribute

A temple that was built to commemorate the lives of those lost in the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was burned down in a ceremony Sunday. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez explains.

The "Temple of Time" memorial built to honor the lives tragically taken in the Parkland school shooting was reduced to ash Sunday evening.

"It was just a really good way to try and express ourselves and let go of all our hurt we've been going through," said Tivia Hill, who watched the burn.

Seventeen people, mostly students, were fatally shot in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. On Sunday, the powerful monument for the victims was burned down.

"I think it will be healing because a lot of weight will be lifted off my shoulders," said Angelica Williams, a friend of a victim of the shooting.

The Temple of Time was built across the street from City Hall in Coral Springs, located at 9500 W Sample Rd.

"All of the members of the community who I've spoken with have said it's a very healing process," said Todd DeAngelis of the City of Parkland. "It's very cathartic."

"I was crying," said Hill. "It was very, very emotional. When it lit on fire, it was really wonderful to see it and it just felt like healing starting. Like just trying to let go."

Sample Road between Coral Hills Drive and University Drive will be closed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Up to 30,000 people have visited the Temple of Time since it opened to the public in February.

"For a lot of this community, for the kids that have been murdered, they will always remember their kids. This is a celebration. A fire is not a negative thing," said David Best, the artist behind the art installation.

The artist did not burn the "Temple of Time" himself. Several family members of the victims, along with a dispatcher, a police officer and a firefighter lit the structure on fire.

Now, some hope the Parkland and Coral Springs communities can rise from the ashes stronger and unified.

"One of the things I've been asked many times is who I've selected to light the fire. And it's not my decision. It belongs to the community," said Best. "I see fire not as a weapon, but as a healing."