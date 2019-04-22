Park Ranger Strikes a Selfie Pose With Gorillas

In this file photo taken Tuesday Nov. 25, 2008, two mountain gorillas are seen in the Virunga National Park, near the Uganda border in eastern Congo.

A park ranger snapped a selfie with two orphaned gorillas and the image posted to Facebook has provided a glimpse into the work of conservationists and the intriguing behavior of animals in Africa.

The image captured was just "another day at the office" for park ranger Mathieu Shamavu of the Elite AntiPoaching Units And Combat Trackers in Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Some commented that the massive gorillas looked like humans, known as anthropomorphism. They stood at attention behind the ranger and appeared to also be looking into the camera.

Jayne Collins commented on the photo, "I love how the furry fighters are just posing like humans!!!"

Shamavu's selfie with two gorillas standing behind him has garnered more than 21,000 shares on Facebook.

Lynn Ward wrote, "Simply stunning photo. Thank you for sharing & proving we can all live peacefully together."

NBC News reported the orphaned gorillas in the photo, Ndakazi and Ndeze, were raised in the park. Virtunga National Park explained in an Instagram post that it's not uncommon for the primates to stand upright, but advised humans should not approach gorillas in the wild.

"What an amazing picture of trust and respect," Deborah Wright wrote on Facebook.