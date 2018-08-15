Bright Red Outdoor Urinals Pop Up in Paris

Women take photos on the Seine river banks on the Ile de la Cite where an urinal has been installed, Tuesday, Aug.14, 2018 in Paris. Some residents have written to the town hall to demand its removal from this touristic area not far away form Notre Dame Catheral.

The City of Lights has debuted an especially flashy new way to curtail public urination, bright red eco-toilets for those on the go.

Industrial designer Faltazi created the waterless urinal, called "Uritrottoir," to be filled with straw that can be composted. The tops of the urinals double as flower beds.

Several of the toilets were first rolled out in the spring to a muted reaction, The New York Times reported. But a backlash has developed after one was recently installed on the picturesque Ile St. Louis, according to reports.

Not everyone is saying oui, oui to the attention-grabbing boxes, which include signs illustrating how to use them.

A local mayor told the Times he would consider a "fine tuning" of the location of the urinal but stressed it was necessary to cut down on public urination.

Outdoor urinals aren't an only-in-Paris thing. San Francisco became the first city in the U.S. to install an open-air urinal in 2016 with the "pissoir" that city authorities placed in Dolores Park in 2016.