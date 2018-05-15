Parents of Parkland Shooting Victims Running For School Board

NBC 6's Steve Litz has more as two parents are looking to make their voices heard months after 17 people were killed two months ago.

The parents of two children who were killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting over three months ago are making a run for seats on the Broward School Board.

Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty made the announcement at a Tuesday morning press conference in Fort Lauderdale. Alhadeff will run for the District 4 seat – which includes Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were her daughter Alyssa was among 17 people killed – against incumbent Abby Freedman.

Petty, who lost his daughter Alaina in the tragedy, is running for a countywide seat against incumbent Donna Korn.

Alhadeff is a former school teacher while Petty works in telecommunications and was recently one of three parents appointed to a state board investigation the February 14th shooting.

"I am running for office to do everything I can to ensure the Broward school system is the best in the nation and to honor the memory of my daughter," Petty said in a statement.



Both parents are supported by a group called Concerned Citizens of Broward County, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The group was formed to express school security concerns before focusing on voting out school board members they say weren’t “responsive” to their issue.

The group is supporting newcomers in two other districts while reportedly supporting one incumbent – Nora Rupert – who has been critical of Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie.