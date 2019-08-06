People were seen running away after sounds of motorcycle backfire were mistaken for gunshots. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

People walking in Times Square were sent into a widespread panic Tuesday night after what sounded like multiple gunshots rang out in the crowded tourist destination — only later to be ruled as motorcycle backfire, police said.

The loud sounds were heard at the Crossroads of the World sometime around 9:30 p.m., with mutliple backfires on the road near Eighth Avenue and West 42nd Street, according to the NYPD.

Crowds of people unaware of what was going on took off away from the sound, with some people running toward West 47th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said. Video from above showed groups running in the street — many assumingly not knowing what they were running from, others running from the sound similar to gunfire.

One pedestrian was injured from a fall sustained while running during the frenzy, police said.

Witnesses said they saw people screaming and climbing over each other, stampeding up Broadway.

Police were investigating to make sure that it really was just a motorcycle backfire and no real shots were fired.

The NYPD’s Midtown North precinct tweeted out that there is “no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gunshots … Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe!”