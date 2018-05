A customer pumps gas into a vehicle on April 9, 2018, in Miami, Florida.

Gas prices have a hit a level not seen in three years and are expected to continue their upward trajectory, CNBC reported.

The national average for a gallon of gas reached $2.82 this week, a level not seen since summer 2015, according to online gas station database GasBuddy.com.

Californians are paying the most: $3.61 per gallon. By contrast, Oklahoma has the lowest state average, at about $2.50.