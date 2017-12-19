Video Shows Officer Using Taser on Florida Middle School Student

Video shows a school resource officer using a stun gun on a student who was involved in a fight outside her Florida school.

A school resource officer was captured on video using a stun gun on a female student involved in a fight outside a Florida middle school.

According to the Pinellas Park police, a fight broke out Thursday between two girls in the bus circle at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School in Pinellas Park, near Tampa.

The officer, who was not identified, tried to break up the fight, but one of the students refused orders to stop, police said, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

Cellphone video recorded by a bystander shows the students yelling "get off of me" as she appears to try to escape from the officer's grip.

The officer is then heard yelling "get on the ground" before firing his Taser. The student can be heard screaming as she falls on the sidewalk and other students look on.

"She also threatened the officer himself, to strike him, if he didn’t let her go. So [he] ended up, after giving her multiple commands, ended up deploying a Taser against her,” Sgt. Michael Lynch of the Pinellas Park Police Department told WFLA.

The student was treated for injuries sustained during the fight and released to her mother, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Officials did not identify the student and said the state attorney's office will determine what charges she could face. The school resource officer is working with the school to decide what disciplinary action or charges the other female student involved in the fight could face, police said.