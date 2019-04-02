It was clear from the very beginning that rapper Nipsey Hussle was going to make it a priority to talk about investing in South Los Angeles.
In what is perhaps his first on-camera interview, at the Russell Simmons' Get Your Money Right summit in 2006, Hussle spoke plainly about leaving behind the material things synonymous with hip-hop lifestyle to secure the financial future of his family and people in his community, NBC News reported.
Hussle represented the Crenshaw District in his music. He opened a clothing store at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue. Hussle and his business partner later bought the entire plaza at that intersection, with plans to build a six-story residential building atop commercial stores, Forbes reported.
Hussle owned several other businesses in the area, including a Fatburger, a barbershop and a seafood market. He had invested in the 59th Street Elementary School, giving shoes to all of the students and renovating its basketball courts and playground.
The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Ashgedom, was shot and killed Sunday outside his apparel store, Marathon Clothing.