Senator Rand Paul was attacked from behind while mowing his lawn Sunday afternoon. Rene Boucher, Paul’s neighbor, hit the senator, breaking five of his ribs, and was charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Disagreement between Sen. Rand Paul and his neighbor over the senator's politics and his property line were possible motives in the Sunday attack that left the Kentucky lawmaker with five broken ribs, a source told NBC News on Monday.

Paul was wearing headphones while mowing his lawn in Bowling Green, Kentucky, when he was attacked from behind by Rene Boucher, 59, on Sunday afternoon, two sources said. Paul suffered five rib fractures, including three displaced fractures.

Paul managed to throw Boucher off of him and they exchanged words, sources said.

The two men had not spoken in several years and a rift between the pair possibly stemmed from Boucher's distaste for Paul's politics, as well as those of his father, former Texas Rep. Ron Paul, a source said.

RAW VIDEO: Altercation Between Woman and Officer at UM Game